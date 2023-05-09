Israeli planes carried out strikes on Tuesday morning, May 9, against Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said. In the shelling, according to Palestinian officials, three senior commanders of that group were killed.

In addition, the doctors assured that at least ten people died, five were civilians.

For its part, the Israeli Army confirmed that it was carrying out an operation against Islamic Jihad, the second most powerful armed group in the blockaded coastal enclave ruled by the palestinian islamist movement Hamas.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke and flames in the middle of the night. and youStigos told the AP that an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

COGAT, a unit of the Israeli Defense Ministry that coordinates civil affairs with the Palestinians, reported that two crossings with Loop they were closed for the entry and exit of people and merchandise until further notice.

For its part, the Israeli Army issued special instructions for its citizens living in places within 40 kilometers of Loopincluding staying near bomb shelters from 2:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The attacks come amid an escalation of tensions in the area. One that was derived from the increase in violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been carrying out almost daily raids for the past few months.

In addition, last week, the death of a Palestinian on hunger strike in Israeli custody sparked several hours of clashes between Israel and armed groups in Loopin which a Palestinian was killed.

As reported by Reuters, more than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

News in development…