Washington (WAM)

A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, headed by Lieutenant-General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Dr. Colin Cale, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Affairs, met in Washington, DC, within The annual joint military dialogue forum activities. The bilateral joint defense forum is the most important of its kind to enhance the defense partnership between the two allies. During this meeting, which was held on December 15-16, a comprehensive review of common security interests was conducted to serve the national interests of both countries, and a wide range of strategic objectives and current challenges in the region were discussed. . During the past two days, the various working groups discussed a wide range of regional and defense issues, including the variables of the current regional security situation; In addition to the files of combating terrorism, the security of international maritime navigation, and means of security cooperation between the two friendly countries. The United States of America affirmed its appreciation for the role played by the UAE as a major partner in facing regional challenges, and the two sides agreed to move forward in the development of this strategic partnership between the two countries as a partnership based on the priorities of common interests.