Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the “Golden Jubilee Classes” of the Academy’s students for the academic years “2019 – 2020” and “2020-2021”, which was held in the new building of the academy in the embassy area In Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the celebration of its official inauguration.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the State.

Also in attendance were Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Omar Seif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Diplomatic Affairs, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, the Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, Bernardino Leon, Director General of the Academy, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness to be present on this occasion and to celebrate the inauguration of the new building of the Academy, pointing out that the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy bears a name dear to Emirati diplomacy.

His Highness thanked the work team that accomplished this prominent academic edifice. His Highness added: “I thank my colleague and friend Bernardino Leon, who was the best representative of the Spanish diplomacy in the past, and today he is making a great effort during his administration of the Academy.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates on their academic achievement, stressing his full confidence in their ability to continue carrying the UAE’s lofty humanitarian message, enhance its reputation in various regional and global forums, and consolidate its position as the global capital of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood.

His Highness pointed out that the celebration of this constellation of Emiratis coincides with the golden jubilee of the union and the journey of five decades ago, during which the country achieved pioneering global achievements in all fields and a journey of fifty new years of ambition, will and hard work for the elevation and leadership of the nation in all fields.

His Highness affirmed that the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy continues to perform its mission with the support and care of the wise leadership, and works with sincerity and diligence to achieve its goals aimed at preparing inspiring diplomats who are able to build bridges of cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries of the world, serve their country in various locations, and work to consolidate its leading position in the world.

His Highness expressed his confidence that the people of the Emirates who took the graduation podium today constitute creative and creative national energies and will work to represent the state in the best way to deliver its message based on peace, tolerance and cooperation to the whole world and support its efforts to build bridges of solidarity and unity with the international community.

For his part, Bernardino Leon said: It is a great honor to witness the graduation of a new batch of future ambassadors from the students of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

He added: As our world recovers from the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, it has become more important than ever that diplomats and leaders unite, and show the highest levels of solidarity and determination, as we are proud today of the Academy’s graduates, who will work to convey the message of unity and cooperation from a country Emirates to the world.

Addressing the graduates, he said: “Diplomacy gives you a world of opportunities, especially when you look at the core tasks that will be assigned to you. I am confident that you will be the best who will invest these opportunities in making a difference and positive impact – not only on a personal level, but on the lives of those around you.”

This year’s ceremony witnessed the graduation of students of the Executive Training Program in Diplomacy and International Relations, graduates of the fifth and sixth batches of the Postgraduate Diploma in Emirati Diplomacy and International Relations, and the third and fourth batches of the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations, while the majority of graduates work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. and international cooperation, but the list of graduates included many representatives of federal and local ministries, authorities and institutions. Since its establishment in 2014, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy has been committed to providing its students of diplomats and future leaders of foreign affairs with theoretical and practical experiences of diplomatic work, and has been keen to provide them with mechanisms to take advantage of the opportunity available to explore regional and global challenges and work to support the position of the UAE and enhance its diplomatic presence on the scene International.

It is worth noting that the design of the new campus of the Academy, which opened its doors to students earlier this year, was inspired by the Greek “agora”, which was a place where people gathered to exchange and discuss ideas and a starting point for new initiatives at the time. The building includes many elements of sustainability in its design, in addition to 18 classrooms, a library with a capacity of 50,000 books, 8 student discussion spaces, an innovation hall, in addition to a cafeteria, a gym, and a kindergarten.