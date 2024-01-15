Aston Martin, growth objective

At the beginning of 2023 theAston Martin it was undoubtedly the big surprise of the Formula 1 world championship. In fact, a decidedly competitive car was produced at Silverstone, home of the team, which in the early stages of the championship was second only to Red Bull.

This has allowed the team to hit the headlines in the sporting news – after the many investments made by the consortium of entrepreneurs led by Lawrence Stroll – thanks to the extraordinary performance by Fernando Alonso, who had collected 6 podiums in the first 8 grands prix. What seemed like the second force in the world championship, however, slowly retreated – thanks to the progress of Mercedes and Ferrari – and achieved only 2 podiums in the rest of 2024. And at the end of the season there also came the searing overtaking by McLaren, which ended Aston Martin in fifth place among manufacturers.

New arrival

However, Aston Martin is leaving no stone unturned in its growth process, even on the consumer side new purchases in the technical sector. As is known, one of Red Bull's many strengths is the pit stop system, given that from 2018 to 2022 the Anglo-Austrian team has always recorded the quickest pit stop of the year, surpassed in 2023 from McLaren by just 2 thousandths of a second.

From this department Red Bull came Andor Hegedus, an engineer who will play the role of planning, managing and designing the pit stop teams and pit activities at Aston Martin. The same position he had held for Christian's team in the last five years. Hungarian Hegedus arrived in Formula 1 in 2011 with Marussia and moved to Red Bull in November 2014, later joining November 2023 at Aston Martinas communicated on LinkedIn: “We will wear green in the next chapter. I am very happy to start as Senior Project Manager” .