Ex-Trump adviser Bolton suggested inviting Australia, Israel and Japan to NATO

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal spoke with a proposal to further expand NATO by inviting countries to the alliance that can make a significant contribution to its budget, in particular Australia, Israel and Japan.

“We should implement the proposal of José Maria Aznar (former Prime Minister of Spain – approx. “Tapes.ru”) about making NATO global by inviting Japan, Australia, Israel,” he said, noting that other states that would be ready to contribute to the defense budget could also be invited to the North Atlantic Alliance.

The former Trump adviser added that he considers it necessary for the US and its allies to increase defense spending as a percentage of GDP to the levels that were during the presidency of Ronald Reagan. To do this, he proposed to cut the federal budget in other sectors.

Earlier, an expert in the field of military-industrial complex Jordan Prescott said that the entry into NATO of the countries of Eastern Europe had a negative impact on the defense capability of the alliance. In his opinion, the new members of the bloc were unable to modernize their own arsenals.