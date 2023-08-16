Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to prevent the Ukrainian conflict while Kyiv rejected all the peace initiatives proposed by the Russian side. This was announced on August 15 by American journalist Jackson Hinkle on his YouTube blog.

“Nobody is worried about what is happening there (in Kyiv – Ed.) now. Who really thought about it is Putin. Putin was 100% right. <…> But all peace initiatives like the Minsk agreements were rejected by Kiev,” he said.

The journalist specified that the Russian leader had been trying to resolve the situation in Ukraine for eight years.

Earlier in the day, Federation Council Senator Andriy Klimov said peace in Ukraine was possible if the United States gave Ukraine the command to sign an agreement with Russia based on the schemes discussed a year ago.

At the same time, Zelensky’s office said that Ukraine needed missile and air defense systems, and not negotiations with Russia.

Prior to that, on July 29, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, said that Moscow had received about 30 peace initiatives for a settlement in Ukraine through various channels. She pointed out that Russia has never abandoned negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement and has always given a chance to partners and the situation as a whole. However, she recalled, in April 2022, Kyiv “left the negotiations, which he himself asked for.”

The day before, the President of the Russian Federation announced his intention to look for ways to peacefully resolve the situation around Ukraine. He noted, addressing the leaders of African countries, that their approach and ideas echo the provisions of the peace plan to resolve the situation around Ukraine, which was presented by China back in February.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.