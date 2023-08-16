France | Two intoxicated tourists got stuck in the Eiffel Tower – only to be found the next morning

The rescue service helped the American men off the mountain on Monday morning.

Two an intoxicated American tourist spent the night at the Eiffel Tower in Paris the night before Monday, reports include BBC.

The security guards found the duo early Monday morning between the second and third floors of the tower, which tourists usually don’t have business with.

According to the police, the men had paid themselves in on Sunday evening a little before eleven o’clock. On their way down from the tower, they had crossed the security barriers and were most obviously stuck in the restricted area.

When the tower closed at midnight, the men stayed there to spend the night. According to prosecutors interviewed by AFP, the duo seemed to have gotten stuck due to a strong state of intoxication.

According to AFP, a special unit of the rescue service helped the men off the mountain on Monday. Due to the discovery of the intoxicated duo, the tower could not be opened on schedule at nine.

According to Sete, which maintains the Eiffel Tower, the duo did not cause any kind of danger.

However, they were taken for questioning by the police, and Sete plans to file a criminal complaint against the men.

On Saturday The Eiffel Tower had to be evacuated twice due to a bomb threat. Reports of bombs turned out to be false, and the matter is under police investigation.