WSJ: US may soon approve delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kyiv

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing American and European officials informedthat the United States may soon approve the delivery of long-range tactical missiles ATACMS with a range of up to 300 kilometers to Kyiv.

The publication cites the words of a high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense that in recent weeks Kyiv has received positive signals that the United States has agreed on the transfer of these systems.

It is also noted that the issue of transferring such types of weapons to Kyiv is at the stage of coordination at the highest level.

Related materials:

ATACMS is a long-range guided missile developed by American manufacturer Lockheed Martin. It can be launched from MLRS and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, which have already been transferred to Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden admitted that Washington “sooner or later” would decide to transfer to Ukraine operational-tactical ballistic missiles of the ATACMS family, which had previously categorically refused to supply because of the position on preventing Kiev’s strikes on Russian territory.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington is focusing on providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, and not on the supply of individual weapons systems. At a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, when asked about possible deliveries of ATACMS to Ukraine, he replied that the American side is focused on comprehensive military assistance to Kyiv.

The Pentagon said it was not aware of the decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said he was unaware of the decision to transfer ATACMS missiles to Kyiv.

I have seen these posts, but I will say that I have nothing to announce about ATACMS. I am not aware of any forthcoming decisions regarding ATACMS Patrick Ryder Pentagon official

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, assessing the possibility of supplying Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, said that Washington currently has no such plans.

On June 9, a group of US congressmen submitted a draft resolution calling on US President Joe Biden to hand over the ATACMS missiles as soon as possible. They noted that by denying Ukraine the weapons it needs to win, the administration is prolonging the conflict.

US can’t track arms shipments to Ukraine

The founder and editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, said that the administration of US President Joe Biden cannot track the fate of weapons supplied to Ukraine.

The journalist recalled that the United States authorities promised to monitor the supply of weapons, but the State Department leak showed that active hostilities create a situation where “standard verification measures are sometimes impractical or impossible.”

The Biden administration not only knows it cannot track arms shipments to Ukraine. She knows she’s escalating a proxy war against the world’s largest nuclear power. Max Blumenthal founder and editor-in-chief of The Grayzone

In addition, Blumenthal at a meeting of the UN Security Council said that the United States paid $ 4.5 billion to pay off Ukraine’s public debt. He noted that the payment was made by the Agency for International Development. The Grayzone published an independent audit of the allocation of funds to Kyiv in 2022-2023.

The outcome of the NATO summit will be a significant package of support for Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the July NATO summit in Vilnius will result in a significant support package for Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

You will see strong NATO support for Ukraine following the summit, this support will include American assistance Matthew Miller US State Department official

According to the representative, it is not only about political support, but also about practical measures.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that since Joe Biden began his tenure as US president, total US military aid to Ukraine has exceeded $41.2 billion. At the same time, a significant part ($40.5 billion) was allocated after February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a special military operation.