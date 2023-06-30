Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Controversy: Was Pereira’s goal against Colo Colo in the Libertadores well disallowed?

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Controversy: Was Pereira’s goal against Colo Colo in the Libertadores well disallowed?

Close


Close

Colo Colo vs. Pereira

Colo Colo vs. Pereira

Colo Colo vs. Pereira

The goal left Alejandro Restrepo’s team very close to qualifying for the round of 16.

See also  Juve, Chiesa partially in the group: with Verona he will be on the bench

A controversial action in the match between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereiraat the close of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, could have been a huge damage to the aspirations of the Colombian team in the tournament.

Pereira draws for now a goalless draw and with that is enough to qualify for the round of 16, but in the 10th minute of the second half, the match’s central judge, the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio, annulled an action that ended in a goal from ‘Matecaña’ ‘.

Ever Valencia scored with a shot from the edge of the area after a cross from behind by Juan Pablo Zuluaga. But the judge invalidated the move considering that Angelo Rodríguez, who was standing next to goalkeeper Fernando de Paul, was in an advanced position.

The controversy remained in the air: Rodríguez, first, had his back to the action. And in a corner a rival enabled it.

In the official ESPN broadcast, they cited former Chilean referee Pablo Pozo, who assured that the judges’ actions were correct, because Rodríguez interfered in the goalkeeper’s action.

See also  LIVE: Pereira seeks historic classification in the Libertadores against Colo Colo

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Controversy #Pereiras #goal #Colo #Colo #Libertadores #disallowed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why is a far-right party gaining strength in Germany?

Why is a far-right party gaining strength in Germany?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result