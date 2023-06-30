Controversy: Was Pereira’s goal against Colo Colo in the Libertadores well disallowed?

A controversial action in the match between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereiraat the close of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, could have been a huge damage to the aspirations of the Colombian team in the tournament.

Pereira draws for now a goalless draw and with that is enough to qualify for the round of 16, but in the 10th minute of the second half, the match’s central judge, the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio, annulled an action that ended in a goal from ‘Matecaña’ ‘.

Ever Valencia scored with a shot from the edge of the area after a cross from behind by Juan Pablo Zuluaga. But the judge invalidated the move considering that Angelo Rodríguez, who was standing next to goalkeeper Fernando de Paul, was in an advanced position.

The controversy remained in the air: Rodríguez, first, had his back to the action. And in a corner a rival enabled it.

In the official ESPN broadcast, they cited former Chilean referee Pablo Pozo, who assured that the judges’ actions were correct, because Rodríguez interfered in the goalkeeper’s action.

