If you’re bilingual and you have skills for Englishor, you are a professional translator looking for new job opportunities in the United States, here we present an exciting vacant that could be your gateway to the American labor market.

The job only requires a high school diploma and language certificates, or failing that, a professional license. In addition, it offers an attractive monthly remuneration that ranges between 4,366 and 5 thousand 700 dollarsas well as the possibility of exploring various regions of the country.

To be considered for this job offer, it is crucial to live in USA and apply for a work visa through the CAI (Visa Applicant Service Center).

The employing company operates in the education sector, which means that if you enjoy contact with people and the educational environment, this could be the opportunity you are looking for. Below we provide you with the key requirements and responsibilities for this translator position in the United States.

Requirements for the vacancy as Translator in the United States

The Anaheim United High School District, located in California, United States, is looking for translators and interpreters to facilitate the communication, monitoring and notification of school processes to students who have limited or no command of English. The translators will work in collaboration with specialists such as teachers and psychologists. To qualify for this position, you must meet the following:

– Completed high school diploma (mandatory).

– Language certificates that support your English skills.

– Previous experience of at least two years in translation, editing and writing in English.

– Basic computer knowledge.

– Availability to travel to various school campuses and to students’ homes, as well as to translate documents.

Only one person will be selected to fill this position, and the deadline to apply is January 10, 2024.

The employment is full-time, with a duration of 10 and a half months and a schedule of 40 hours a week with salaries ranging between 4,366 and 5,700 dollars per month, which is equivalent to approximately 75 thousand a month. 100 thousand Mexican pesos.

If you meet the requirements and wish to take advantage of this opportunity, you can apply by accessing the Schooljobs website.

Join our chat and receive more Migration News on WhatsApp

Haven’t you taken a look around amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products