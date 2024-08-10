ANDThe United States on Saturday incredibly lost a gold medal that could now cost it the overall title at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With one day remaining, China leads the table by one gold medal.

It happened in the high jump, where New Zealander Hamish Kerr surprised by taking first place, after a dramatic playoff against American Shelby McEwen, who eventually took silver.

What happened? Kerr and McEwen tied for first place, having achieved the same mark in the final jump, 2.36 metres. By regulation, they could have shared the gold medal.

However, neither of the two divers accepted the decision and both told the judges that they wanted to continue competing in this event. The bar was lowered to 2.34 metres and while Kerr managed to clear it, McEwen failed.

“I was just so surprised. Both Shelby and I were already a little tired after all those jumps,” said Kerr, who added that the outcome of this event will occupy “a special place in the history of high jump.”

The two jumpers did not want to repeat what had happened in Tokyo 2020. On that occasion, the gold was shared between the Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim and the Italian Gianmarco Tamberi.

A different ending to that which occurred three years ago in Tokyo, when (bronze this Saturday after clearing 2.34 m on the fifth bar) he shared the gold with the Italian in eleventh place tonight with a mark of 2.22 m.

The last medals of the Games will be awarded this Sunday

The final 10 gold medals will be awarded on Sunday, including those in several team sports, including men’s water polo, women’s basketball and volleyball, in which the United States is in the final. But at the end of Saturday’s session, China leads the medal table with 39 golds, one more than the Americans.

