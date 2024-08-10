Ciudad Juarez.- Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said he expects another visit from Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but not as president.

The mayor of Juarez, of Morena origin, the same party as the head of the federal Executive, highlighted the visit of both López Obrador and the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, to Ciudad Juárez, made yesterday to supervise the upcoming opening of a new hospital.

Interviewed at Abraham González International Airport, Pérez Cuéllar mentioned that the presidential visit is important. “It is a private work meeting, I understand that they will explain in detail to Dr. Sheinbaum how the IMSS is at the national level, in addition to reviewing the progress of the hospital,” he commented.

However, he added that “the administration is not over yet, and it is likely that President López Obrador will return at the end of September.”

“I am not the one to confirm or deny that, but the simple fact that he and the president-elect are coming will obviously speed up the work to finish the project. The presence of both of them today in Ciudad Juárez is a supervision of the work, not an inauguration,” he added.

It is a tour that both will take through four states of the republic starting at this border, then they will go to Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Nayarit, he added.

Seeks meeting with Sheinbaum

He indicated that he will later request an interview with Sheinbaum Pardo in Mexico City.

Once accompanied by his wife, the president of the Municipal DIF, Rubí Enríquez, they welcomed the next president at the airport, she joined López Obrador’s caravan to accompany him to the new Social Security facilities.