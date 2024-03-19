In the last hours, The alleged offer from a United States company was knownwhich announced that would take migrants seeking asylum in the North American country. In a statement that was cited as news, the company stated that undocumented immigrants needed stability and a sense of belonging to the country to be able to adapt. However, hours later everything was denied by those who were the supposed employers.

Given the arrival of a large number of immigrants to the United States, there is much discussion within the country about their containment and the resources that are allocated to integrate them into society and the place they chose to live. In that sense, a company's recent announcement sounded like great news for newcomers to the country.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Tyson Foods was willing to hire thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants for positions they needed. In a statement that was supposedly sent to the aforementioned information channel, the authorities indicated that they valued the loyalty that the newcomers had and that they recognized that they needed stability to be able to establish themselves in the country.

The company denied the statement about the hiring of migrants in the United States

Some time after the news and the supposed statement were released, the company denied this informationaccording to the New York Post. According to a statement released by the company itself, Tyson Foods stressed that it “strongly opposes illegal immigration” and assured that he participates in government programs that fight against informal employment in the United States.

After the alleged intention to hire migrants became known, the United States company denied the information. Photo:Private file Share

In that same line, It was specified that the company has 120,000 employees in the country and that all of them are legally authorized to work. In addition, he encouraged all those who have legal permission to work in the country and are interested in the company to send their applications.