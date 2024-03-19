Given the arrival of a large number of immigrants to the United States, there is much discussion within the country about their containment and the resources that are allocated to integrate them into society and the place they chose to live. In that sense, a company's recent announcement sounded like great news for newcomers to the country.
The company denied the statement about the hiring of migrants in the United States
Some time after the news and the supposed statement were released, the company denied this informationaccording to the New York Post. According to a statement released by the company itself, Tyson Foods stressed that it “strongly opposes illegal immigration” and assured that he participates in government programs that fight against informal employment in the United States.
In that same line, It was specified that the company has 120,000 employees in the country and that all of them are legally authorized to work. In addition, he encouraged all those who have legal permission to work in the country and are interested in the company to send their applications.
