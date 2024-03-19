President Andrés Manuel López Obrador included Baja California Sur in the federal agreement that permanently establishes the special subsidy scheme for electricity rates for some states of the country with special conditions.

This Tuesday, in his morning press conference, in National Palacethe president referred to the entities that are favored by this agreement, that belong to the same region and that have similar climatic conditions.

López Obrador was questioned about whether there would be changes in the subsidy on electricity rates for the benefited entities or if it would be expanded.

“Now it will be applied in the terms that were published, basically. If there are any changes, we would do it over the holidays, because we can no longer talk about that or touch on those topics. So we are going to comply with the decree so that this subsidy is given,” said the head of the Executive.

“And I take this opportunity to say that it includes, nothing more, Baja California Sur. Because it was… it was Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California, and Baja California Sur was missing. So the commitment was already made, it is for domestic users, in the same terms.”

López Obrador commented that there was a claim from Baja California Sur, with reason, and it was already included, because it is an entire region of the country with the same climatic conditions.

“As it has been, if expansion is required, we would see,” the president insisted on possible modifications.

Last February, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced that it was approved to include Sinaloa within the federal decree that permanently establishes the special subsidy scheme for electricity rates granted to certain states.

The resources are provided by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and applied through the Federal Electricity Commission.

In the case of Sinaloa, the support consists of billing with the current structure and fees of the 1F rate during the summer period, for domestic users in all municipalities of the state where the 1F rate does not apply.

Agreement

In accordance with the agreement, a subsidy is granted to the federal entities of Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa and Nayarit to cover debts derived from tariff supports.

The tariff supports granted by state governments are carried out through agreements entered into between the subsidiary productive company CFE Suministrador de Servicios Básicos and the entities.

Baja California. For domestic users in the municipalities of Mexicali and San Felipe who are subject to the 1F rate and who consume up to 2,500 kWh per month, the support consists of billing with lower installments than the current rate during the summer period. The cost in 2023 was 888 million pesos.

Sonora. For domestic users in all municipalities of said federal entity, where the 1F rate does not apply, the support consists of billing with the current structure and fees of the 1F rate during the summer period. Likewise, the limit of application of the Domestic High Consumption rate is modified for users who consume up to 1,200 kWh per month in the municipalities of Agua Prieta, Nogales, Cananea, Naco, Santa Cruz and Bacoachi. The cost in 2023 was 783 million pesos.

Sinaloa. For domestic users in all municipalities of the state where the 1F rate does not apply, support consists of billing with the current structure and fees of the 1F rate during the summer period. The cost in 2023 was 903 million pesos.

Nayarit: For domestic users in all municipalities in the northern part of the state (Santiago Ixcuintla, Ruiz, Tuxpan, Rosamorada, Tecuala, Acaponeta, Huajicori, San Blas, Compostela and Tepic), the support consists of billing with the structure and fees current 1D rate throughout the year. The cost in 2023 was 117 million pesos.