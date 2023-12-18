In recent weeks, according to information released by United States authorities, a has been registered record number of immigrants trying to cross the border, which is why extraordinary measures have even had to be taken and some officials transferred to areas where they serve as support for the border patrol.. And, in addition to the already known reasons for migrating, It has been spread false information regarding a particular border area.

Through social networks Videos circulated claiming that immigrants can safely cross into the United States through Gate 36 located in El Paso, Texas. So hundreds of people have come to that point with the intention of reaching the country, but the reality is very different.

In the videos spread on the internet you can see people crossing the place without any major consequences. Nevertheless, The authorities warn that it is a hoax.

A border patrol official shared with Telemundo that the content on social networks makes people think that Gate 36 in Texas is a legal way to reach the United States when the reality is very different, since, in addition, It can disqualify them from applying for political asylum as they are violating the law..

According to information from the authorities, During the last few days, at least 250 people were arrested who approached Gate 36 with the intention of crossing illegally.. Many of those who have crossed through that place have remained outside Refugio del Sagrado Corazón and although they did not want to give statements for fear of reprisals, they assured that more people are on their way to cross through the same route.

Why is it said that immigrants can cross through Gate 36 in Texas?

Migrants know they can't just come to the United States and cross the border. However, according to the information that has circulated on social networks, there is a reason why the Gate 36 in Texas would be the appropriate one to reach the North American country. And according to false information that has circulated on the internet, those who arrive in the US through this place and surrender to the authorities will later be able to request asylum.

Nevertheless, Officers are warning that they are detaining everyone who crosses and then taking them to processing centers. and then apply title 8an immigration policy that allows the Department of Homeland Security to expeditiously expel people who arrive at the US border legally.

Authorities warned migrants that they cannot cross at this point on the border

The border patrol also recalled that a large number of people have died trying to illegally crossing into the United States and stressed that the majority of immigrants are being returned to their country and to Mexico, so they invite them not to fall into misinformation and avoid crossing illegally.