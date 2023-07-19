The city of Phoenix in Arizona (United States) suffered a new record on Tuesday, overwhelmed by 19 consecutive days with temperatures above 43ºC, and no relief in the prognosis.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a maximum of 46.6ºC, which will be the highest recorded since 1989. The previous record for consecutive days with the mark above 43ºC was 18 days in 1974.

Phoenix has a history of very high temperatures with 50ºC on June 26, 1990; 49 degrees on July 28, 1995 and 48.5 degrees on June 25, 1990.

Meteorologist Matthew Hirsch told the newspaper The Arizona Republic that “it looks like the heat wave will continue for quite some time.”

“You have to take these hot conditions very seriously, even if you are acclimatized. This situation now is different from others because it has been so prolonged, and that is why we recommend people to take it seriously, to stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.“, he added.

Governor Katie Hobbs said in a statement that “in the midst of a devastating heat wave, Arizona workers deserve relief.”

His government ordered additional inspections at workplaces where employees are most exposed to heat-related illnesses.

Heat waves in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health will conduct its inspections focusing on worker access to fresh, potable water and rest periods in shady areas.

The Weather Channel indicated that at 3:30 pm Eastern local time (19:30 GMT) the temperature reached 43 ºC in southern Arizona, 41 degrees on the border of California and Nevada and 40 degrees in northern Texas.

The NWS shows excessive heat advisories on its map for southern California, Arizona, eastern New Mexico, central Texas, and eastern Arkansas.

For its part, the National Integrated Information System for Heat and Health (NIHHIS) reported that throughout the country some 91.06 million people, 27 percent of the population of the United States, today endure excessive heat.

The heat overwhelms half the planet

Hundreds of firefighters were waging “an enormous battle” on Wednesday to contain forest fires in Greece, one of the countries most affected by the heat wave that is suffocating Europe, Asia and North America.

From California to China, the authorities called on the population to take measures to protect themselves from the heat, hydrating properly and taking care of the sun.

Several regions of Europe are on red alert due to the “extreme danger” posed by high temperatures.

Hundreds of firefighters are fighting the fires in the archipelago of the Canary Islands but, above all, in Greece, where, for the third consecutive day, “an enormous battle” is being fought against the flames west of Athens and on the tourist island of Rhodes , according to the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias.

Given the forecast of a new heat wave starting Thursday, with temperatures reaching 44ºC on Friday and Saturday“the weather conditions are difficult” due to strong winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour blowing in some parts of the country and fanning the flames, added the minister.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING