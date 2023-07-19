First official sketches in view of the renewal of some of the Škoda Auto models. The Bohemian automaker has indeed released teasers of the Scala compact sedan and the Kamiq City SUV. The evolution of the two models concerns in particular the design but also the technological equipment, with the brand’s desire to make both cars evolve towards the premium segment. Škoda Scala and Škoda Kamiq will have their world premiere on August 1st.

How the two models evolve

Technological upgrades and exterior design changes combine to highlight key features of each model, such as dynamism for Scala and rugged good looks for Kamiq. Both models feature redesigned headlamps, front and rear fascias and grille. The new light-alloy wheels and the lettering on the tailgate, which now incorporates the new Škoda Corporate Identity, round off the revamp elegantly.

Skoda Scala and the new headlights

Scala’s slimmer headlights now extend all the way to the grille, underlining the car’s dynamic appeal. The air intake in the new front apron is now divided by wing-shaped side elements. Painted in the body colour, these are also found in the revised rear diffuser, which is flanked by crystalline elements. The taillights now feature new, more refined graphics.

Kamiq more and more SUVs

The new City SUV Škoda Kamiq now sports a greater presence on the road. The upper element of the distinctive twin headlamps is now slimmer and has a more pronounced design. The grille, larger and more vertical, has the characteristic double slats that form a U in the lower part. In the front apron, the painted area under the grille and air intake accentuate the width of the vehicle, complemented by a robust silver spoiler lip which also serves as underbody protection. The rear diffuser consists of a large black upper section and a robust silver lower section. The characteristic L-shape of the rear lights has been revised and now visually connects to the reflectors, which also adopt an L-shape.