Between December 11 and 13the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) service, conducted expulsion flights for adults and families that they had no legal basis to remain in the North American country, and sent them back to Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Central American countries.

The US Embassy in Colombia shared the information issued by the US Department of Homeland Security. In the official statement it was explained that these Immigration measures apply to all foreigners, regardless of their nationality.



In the first two weeks of December, more than 30 repatriation flights that transported thousands of people back to their countries of origin. In the case of Mexicomore than five thousand people have been repatriated.

According to US immigration law, the country guarantees that adults and family units who arrive in the territory without valid reasons to remain there can have access to a examination process adequate to determine whether you have claims of “protection and valid expulsion withholding in accordance with our laws and the international obligations of the United States.”

If the legal bases are not argued, citizens will be processed and expelled quickly, facilitating an orderly transfer and removal.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilitated removal flights for adults and family units to Central America, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela in December Photo: John Blackburn / US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

“Non-citizens are subjected to deportation procedures after filing their requests for relief or protection before immigration judges in courts that are administered by the Department of Justice Executive Office of Immigration Review“, was reported in the statement published by the Department of Homeland Security.

Throughout the year 2022, 72,177 deportations to more than 150 countries around the world, according to ICE enforcement and deportation operations. According to data from the immigration service, Colombia was part of the three territories with the most detainees As of September 2022, 2,888 people have been prosecuted.

Among the ten countries with the most detentions by immigration authorities in the United States are: Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, Honduras, Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador and El Salvador.

More than thirty repatriation flights were carried out during each of the last two weeks. Photo: Corey Bullard / US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

It should be noted that ICE operations facilitate deportation through commercial airlines and flights carried out with the support of field offices, the immigration service and other strategies of the Department of Security.

During the month of November there were also expulsion flights to countries such as Cape Verde, Cuba, Angola, Haiti and Liberia.

On the official website of the US government it is explained that there are four reasons to be detained and deported from the territory.

Among those mentioned are: enter the country illegallyhaving committed a crime either break the laws, repeatedly disobeying immigration laws and being involved in criminal acts or represent a threat for public safety.

When the citizen is detained, he will remain in a detention center until judgment in court or deportation day. It is emphasized that those who have not gone through a immigration control when entering the United States and that they have not complied with the requirements of their presence in the country, they may be deported quickly with an expedited order, without having to go to a hearing in the Immigration Court.

