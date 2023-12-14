The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dugout using FPV drones

The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction by the Russian military of a dugout of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using FPV drones, reports TASS.

“In the Kupyansk direction, reconnaissance of the West group of troops received information about the build-up of enemy forces. Crews of reconnaissance and attack drones work in pairs,” the department said.

It is specified that with the help of a strike carried out from the rear area, a dugout of the Ukrainian military was destroyed.

The ministry added that Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) performing combat missions in the special military operation (SVO) zone are equipped with a powerful camera and a thermal imager.

Earlier it became known that crews of the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers of the 6th combined arms army of the West group of forces discovered the movement of an armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).