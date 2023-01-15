Only Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits from NATO’s internal conflicts, as well as Turkey’s unwillingness to approve the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. This was reported on January 14 in the material of the American newspaper The Washington Post.

“Mr Putin is the only winner in the dispute over allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO. The sooner Turkey and its partners come to an agreement, the better for the alliance,” the newspaper wrote.

According to the authors of the article, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is deliberately delaying the accession of these countries to the alliance in order to excite the electorate before the elections and achieve political advantages for himself. This conflict poses a serious threat to the NATO countries and is likely to require Washington’s intervention and real concessions.

On December 6, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Sweden and Finland had not yet met all of his country’s requirements for joining NATO and until that moment ratification of their accession to the alliance was impossible.

In June, Ankara presented 10 conditions for lifting the veto on NATO membership of Sweden and Finland. One of the points was a proposal to support Turkey in its fight against terrorist organizations recognized by Ankara, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18, 2022. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols.

The Russian Federation noted that it did not consider the expansion of the alliance justified and would take retaliatory measures against the growing threat near its borders.