Former professional cyclist Lieuwe Westra passed away on Saturday at the age of forty. His biographer Thomas Sijtsma reports that on Twitterand his family confirm Westra’s death across the Leeuwarder Courant. Nothing has been disclosed about the cause of death.

Westra was found on Saturday in his company in Zwaagdijk, North Holland, according to his family. Despite resuscitation, the born Frisian died, who was active as a cycling professional between 2009 and 2017 and during that time became Dutch time trial champion twice.

Westra’s nickname as a cyclist was The Beast, because of his ability to suffer terribly. As a teenager he trained by driving back and forth over the Afsluitdijk from Friesland, a journey of 160 kilometers. After a period in which he worked as a road worker and mainly partied, drank and used drugs, he picked up cycling again. He turned professional with the Vacansoleil team. With that team he won a stage in Paris-Nice in 2012; in the final classification of the prestigious round he finished second, just eight seconds behind winner Bradley Wiggins.

master servant

In 2014 he switched to top team Astana, where, in addition to his own success (stage victories in the Dauphiné and the Tour of Catalonia), he was particularly notable as master servant of the Italian Vincenzo Nibali. Partly thanks to Westra’s efforts, Nibali took the overall victory in the Tour de France in 2014.

At the end of his career, Westra admitted that he had achieved all his impressive results with the help of doping. For example, he had a tube in his cycling shirt with caffeine pills, painkillers and bronchodilators. “I have never ridden a race without it,” he said in 2018 NRC. He also pretended to have injuries in order to be allowed to use the banned anti-inflammatories cortisone on a doctor’s prescription. “In my world that was part of it, it meant being professional with your sport. I don’t see it as doping. Yes, I joked. But hey, everyone did.”

Westra ended his cycling career at the beginning of 2017 because he was struggling with depression. The years that followed were difficult for him, his family told the newspaper on Sunday Leeuwarder Courant. “Lieuwe has been going through a tough time in recent years. The end of his cycling career and life as a professional was hard for him.”