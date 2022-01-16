US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in an interview with CBS declaredthat next week Washington will be ready to report on new steps in contacts with Moscow.

Sullivan noted that the United States would be able to provide additional details about negotiations with Russia on European security.

We are in close contact with our allies and partners, including the Ukrainians… We are working in close coordination on the next steps. Early next week we will be able to share more information regarding further diplomatic steps. Jake Sullivan National Security Adviser to the President of the United States

Continuation of the dialogue

The State Department said that the US authorities hope to continue the dialogue on security issues with Russia. It is noted that the coming days will give a great idea of ​​whether the Russian side is sincerely interested in diplomacy.

The representative of the State Department added that all this time the department plans to closely coordinate its actions with allies. According to him, “if Russia withdraws from the negotiations, it will become clear that it was never ready for interaction.”

Related materials:

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also noted that Washington is ready to continue the dialogue with Moscow. The US authorities are currently working on written responses to the security assurances.

Nuland added that the United States and Russia heard each other in the talks, but did not really start a serious discussion.

We want to keep talking. We believe that this should be done on the basis of reciprocity, namely, they will express their grievances, but we also have our concerns. Victoria Nuland US Deputy Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also discussed on the phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the way forward following the Russia-NATO Council meeting on 12 January. The State Department announced the readiness of Washington and the alliance to hold a new meeting with Russia.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, in turn, said that there were no concrete results following negotiations with NATO and the United States. However, he noted that Moscow is ready to continue the dialogue.

The main theme of the dialogue

The United States and NATO intend to discuss the situation around Ukraine with Russia. Nuland said that Washington had prepared 18 scenarios for action in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I will simply say that my allies and I are ready to inflict sharp pain quickly if Russia does any [агрессивный] step Victoria Nuland US Deputy Secretary of State

Nuland also admitted that the sanctions from the United States and European partners, which will be taken in case of undesirable actions from Moscow, may differ from each other.

At the same time, she expressed hope that the American side will be able to achieve a de-escalation of tension around Ukraine thanks to diplomacy in relations with Russia.

Also, White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed the possible timing of the so-called Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to her, this may begin in mid-January-February.

This brings us back to 2014, including sabotage and information operations accusing Ukraine of preparing imminent attacks on Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and Russian military plans to start such activity weeks before the military invasion. Jen Psaki White House Press Secretary

Psaki noted that the Russian side allegedly intends to fabricate a pretext for such an invasion.

The publication Foreign Policy reported that the US authorities will turn to the UN Security Council in the event of Russian aggression and an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine through the fault of Moscow. According to the publication, US President Joe Biden plans to draw the attention of the world community to the problem at the expense of the authority of the organization, entering into a confrontation.

Russia’s response

Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called the statement about US scenarios in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine nonsense.

This gives me a feeling of some kind of delirium. Because they themselves come up with scenarios in which we do not participate, and draw conclusions from them themselves. And they are going to punish us. I have never seen a greater absurdity in international relations Maria Butina Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The Russian embassy in the United States responded to statements by the White House and the Pentagon about the allegedly impending Russian invasion of Ukraine and the search for a pretext for this, that representatives of the American administration describe in detail the scenarios of possible provocations and their dates, but do not provide evidence.

Related materials:

The embassy noted that such a formulation of the issue confirms the ongoing information pressure on Russia. It is noted that the same methods are used against Moscow: a sensation is thrown in, which is subsequently replicated by the Western media and turns into the main newsbreak.