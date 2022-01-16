Emilio Lamo de Espinosa (Madrid, 1946) combines in a single person academic experiences, geostrategic knowledge, political analysis and a panoramic view of our world. This Doctor of Law from the Complutense University -where he is Professor Emeritus- and doctor of Sociology from the University of California at Santa Bárbara has transferred all this baggage to the 392 pages of ‘Between Eagles and Dragons. The Decline of the West’, a work that has recently been awarded the Espasa Essay Prize 2021.

His extensive experience as founder, director (2001-2004) and president (2012-2021) of the Elcano Royal Institute, the Spanish watchtower from which world politics can best be seen, allows him to ensure that the balance between the West (eagles) and the East ( dragons) has been broken, that Europe and the United States have lost their hegemony and that the rise of populism and nationalism threaten freedom.

– Is the European Union in a clear process of weakening?

– Yes and no. First, the EU has been a huge success, no doubt. Never have so many people enjoyed so much freedom, so much prosperity and security, but it is true that they are beginning to have difficulties after the emergence of China and the progressive withdrawal of the United States. It is true that at this time it is not capable of stabilize neither of its two historical borders, the Eastern one, which separates it from Russia and deep down from Asia, destabilized from the Baltic to the Caucasus; and that of the Mediterranean, one of the largest in the world demographically and socioeconomically. Proof of this is that on some occasion it has to ask for the help of the United States, like now with Ukraine.

– Twenty-seven partners who try to resemble a common project that is actually an amalgamation of individual projects.

– It depends on the spaces and the themes. In economics, for example, it is not like that. The degree of fusion is very important. In politics, well, halfway. There is a fairly lively and dynamic process of articulation, already on the way to a confederation. However, where this enormous diversity manifests itself is at the level of foreign, security and defense policy. They are both subject to the veto rule and Europe is not capable of speaking with one voice. Foreign policy, which our compatriot Josep Borrell tries to manage as best he can, almost completely lacks credibility because it does not have the backing of a tough force. As Borrell has said, the EU would have to learn to speak the language of power and it has not done so.

absence of a leader



– Is it therefore a weak entity placed among greats that ignore it?

– Undoubtedly. The big ones at the moment are the US and China. Russia cleverly takes advantage of the tension between the two, occupying the spaces left free, for example Syria or Lebanon. Indeed, the EU has not quite found its role. We see it when discussing the situation in Ukraine. The United States understands itself with Russia and largely ignores the EU.

– It seems absent in all transcendental decisions and is only counted on as an economic contributor.

– The EU is a power in terms of regulation and the creation of standards. In short, in the creation of rights. In that it is very powerful and very effective. But when it comes to geopolitical issues, hard power issues, well, we don’t have it. Therefore, we are neither a problem nor a relevant solution for the world. And when you are neither a problem nor a solution, then you are irrelevant.

THE PHRASES: In crops of nobody.

“Europe’s foreign policy almost completely lacks credibility”

No army of its own.

«In military matters, the EU calls the White House to take the chestnuts out of the fire»

– The rapid emergence of China has dislocated the world table and, especially, the United States and Russia.

– Russia is an overrated power. Let’s not forget that it has a slightly higher GDP than Italy. Nobody would think that Italy is a great power. What Russia does very well is manipulate the board. Putin is a great chess player who moves the pieces with great determination. Count as long as they let you count. The determining geopolitical tension at the beginning of the 21st century is the tension between China and the United States. A replicating power, but still with enormous resources, and an immense emerging power that wants to recover from what they call the century of humiliation, the period from the mid-nineteenth to the mid-twentieth century. And he is doing it. One of the central problems is to make room for its 1.4 billion inhabitants, who are not going to disappear, who are there and want prosperity similar to ours. And there is no reason to deny it.

– Moscow clings to its past status.

– Putin is trying to rebuild what was the old Soviet Union and basically the old tsarist empire, establishing a zone of protectorates around it. That is the pressure towards Ukraine, also the one exerted on all the neighbors: Poland, Hungary, the Baltics, the Caucasus… The occupation now of Kazakhstan is also going in the same direction, establishing a zone of Russian vassalage in Central Asia and it does so because it is capable of mobilizing its Army wherever it is needed.

– But the politics of fear of its military power continues to have an effect.

– Undoubtedly. The EU spends practically three times more on defense than Russia, but we have it divided into twenty-seven small armies that do not agree. We have a dozen and a half models of battle tanks. Many other types of fighters. Ammunition is different. In other words, we do not have a European Army. We have twenty-seven mini-armies and Russia has a very bad Army, very poor, but it is capable of using it in a unitary way. In the end we have to call the White House to get the chestnuts out of the fire.