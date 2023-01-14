The United States and Japan promised to regard the “nuclear attack of Russia” in Ukraine as a blow to humanity

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden called any possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine a hostile act against all mankind, which cannot be justified. About it says in a joint statement by the two leaders posted on the White House website.

Kishida and Biden said that, having united, they will continue to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, thereby providing support to Ukraine. The country’s leaders also agreed to stand by Kyiv in the face of alleged Moscow attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

The parties also agreed to work together on economic growth and solving global problems. We will condemn all who use their economic power to gain at the expense of others, including Russia’s undermining energy and food security around the world.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States and Japan consider China as the greatest strategic threat.