Through a statement on its website, the United States Department of State confirmed the first annual dialogue within the framework of the Child Protection Pact between that country and Colombiain a bilateral effort to safeguard the safety and well-being of children and adolescents.

This meeting included the participation of the general director of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Caceresand the United States Department of State’s Special Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking, Cindy Dyer.

The Child Protection Compact Partnership (CPC) is, in the words of the State Department, “a multi-year plan jointly developed and signed by both governments in April 2022 to strengthen the capacity of the Government of Colombia to eradicate child trafficking and meet the needs of child victims and at risk of this crime“.

To date, the United States government has invested nearly $10 million in assistance through implemented projects and activities, and the National Government, for its part, has committed personnel and in-kind contributions to achieve the objectives of the alliance .

Among the participants in the dialogue were also government representatives interested in equity, in the fight against child trafficking, including forced recruitment, or the use of children in illegal armed groups.

They were joined by representatives of the civil society implementing partner organizations: American Bar Association-Rule of Law Initiative (ABA-ROLI), Renacer Foundation and Pan American Development Foundation (PADF). Also present was the research institution NORC, which is conducting a comprehensive research study to inform project designs for the alliance’s implementing partners and the Colombian government.

The participants reflected on the progress made in the first year of the CPC Partnership and discussed ongoing activities, noting their progress as well as unforeseen challenges in meeting them.

The Government of Colombia, in coordination with civil society implementing partners, compiled an annual report on the CPC Association. This report summarizes progress toward achieving goals, recommendations for further assistance, areas for improvement, sustainability efforts, and data on performance indicators used to measure progress.

One of the main concerns highlighted during the dialogue was the illegal recruitment of children in the region. Both the Colombian and American representatives expressed their commitment to working hand in hand to prevent and combat this form of child exploitation.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Dyer encouraged Colombian authorities to build on the work of the CPC Association, prioritize the prosecution of trafficking crimes, and seek appropriate sanctions for convicted traffickers, including labor traffickers and civil servants. partners in crime.

