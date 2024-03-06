The US passed a bill to partially finance the country's government

In the United States, a bill was passed by a majority vote in the House of Representatives to partially finance the country's government. This is evidenced by results voting.

339 congressmen voted for the project. 85 legislators opposed it.

This bill provides for the allocation of funds for some ministries and departments in a number of areas, including agriculture, trade, and science. Funding for these departments ended on Friday, March 8.

At the same time, funding for the remaining 6 departments, including the Pentagon, must be agreed upon before March 22 in order to avoid another shutdown.

On March 1, it became known that US resident Joe Biden signed a temporary government budget, which will avoid interruptions in its financing and work stoppages.

On the same day, the State Senate supported the government's short-term budget. 77 senators spoke in favor of the document on the short-term budget, and 13 legislators were against it. Prior to this, the bill was approved by the US House of Representatives.