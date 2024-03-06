Real Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition this Wednesday. Championsdespite drawing 1-1 with Leipzig in the round of 16 second leg of the top continental tournament at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which closed its roof for the match.

Unleashing its worst image of the season from an erroneous initial approach, with defensive doubts and a loss of identity that put it on the verge of a nervous breakdown, Real Madrid overcame a round of 16 loss against Leipzig, making good of its victory of Germany with a tie after Vinícius' relief goal and saved by the crossbar in the last breath.

Ancelotti chose to modify his system on one of those days that mark seasons and the interpretation of his players could not have been worse. With the intention of reducing the rival's virtues, he reduced his own to the maximum.

A Real Madrid canceled in the first act. Installed in the worst version from an incomprehensible drawing. Only Leipzig's lack of success in the final meters prevented an unexpected catastrophe. Lunin's nine stops from Germany generated a fear that prevailed in Real Madrid's history in the European Cup.

Real Madrid's English midfielder, Jude Bellingham (l), disputes the ball against RB Leipzig's player, Benjamin Henrichs, during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Photo:EFE Share

He changed his identity for protection. He increased the muscle in the midfield 'Carletto' and from the physical vigor he found inconsistency. An overcrowded midfield and an unguarded forward line. With Bellingham lost in a no-man's zone and Vinícius resigned on the wing waiting for the ball to play for the world.

With the intention of having control, of anesthetizing from possession the frenetic pace in which Leipzig is so comfortable, Real Madrid lost its essence. Their pressure was so poorly executed, it left spaces used by the rival, which put fear in players who the stands punished with a complaint in the form of a whistle for attitude.

But it wasn't a lack of dedication, it was pure impotence without the ball and with sterile possession. The contrast between the few revolutions that Real Madrid wanted and the direct play of Leipzig ended up causing moments of nervousness in the Bernabéu, in love with 'rock and roll'.

Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder, Ernesto Valverde (l), disputes the ball against RB Lepizig's Austrian midfielder, Christoph Baumgartner, during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig. Photo:EFE Share

At the opposite pole of speculation. But Ancelotti sees his team in one of those moments of irregularity. Three draws in five league games are the example. And he chose to protect himself by leaving Rodrygo on the bench. Only a shot with the shoulder of 'Vini' was the only dangerous action in a first half in which patience was running out in the Real Madrid fans until the whistles were whistled half an hour into the match.

Openda had already forgiven Dani Olmo only to score screaming in despair. Olmo was comfortable on his return to Spain to find spaces in the Madrid disorder and with a perfect reading of the counterattack he once again gave Openda the opportunity to retaliate. He overcrossed the shot of him. There was no news from Real Madrid. Flimsy and poorly located. Worsening the image of his only defeat in the Metropolitano.

Simons tested Lunin, who was infected by the team's insecurity, taking a soft centered shot to a corner with a changed hand. And breathing in the rejection of the corner kick that Openda crashed into the side of the net. Ancelotti sought the reaction by returning to the origin, admitting his error in the approach by bringing on Rodrygo for a lost Camavinga.

The return to the usual drawing did not suddenly take away the fear because Lunin left a way out at the wrong time. With his heart in his mouth he quickly corrected him before, of course, Openda. The outburst of pride, the outburst, was assured in Real Madrid

Leipzig knew it, demonstrating its defensive shortcomings as soon as it felt challenged. With a little intensity Ancelotti's team improved by the minute. Between Vinícius' runs, Bellingham's appearance in the area where he damages rivals, devouring spaces with elegant strides.

So Rodrygo blocked the Englishman's shot first, then tested Gulacsi low and gave way to the blow in true Madrid style. Punishing the bravery with a counterattack launched by Kroos, directed by Bellingham who held on as long as necessary until Vinícius attacked the space, to put a perfect ball to his definition in the first race.

Leipzig could not understand how they were two goals behind in the tie after being superior in Germany and at the Bernabéu. Far from sinking with the blow, he threw himself into the game feeling that he had nothing to lose.

The liberation of the Bernabéu with the goal did not extend to his team. Real Madrid returned to doubts and took just three minutes to concede the tie. Raum's center from the left, Orbán's header winning the action over Nacho.

Back in the photo. He gave way to the moments of greatest insecurity of the entire season to end up sealing a pass to the quarterfinals full of suffering.

With Orbán forgiving off the mark at the far post, a gift from Carvajal wasted by Sesko, the firmness of Lunin in the face of a centered shot from Henrichs and the final touch with Olmo's chipped ball that repelled the crossbar in added time. Real Madrid emerged unscathed from their worst day in the Champions League.

EFE