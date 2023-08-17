Released in Early Access (Early Access) in the “far” 2020 on Steamthe horror Phasmophobia it will update this week, according to the developer Kinetic Games. Ascension will give the definitive kidney attack, inserting new weaponssystem of new character levelingnew equipment and much more.

The game currently has 22,000 active players per day but is in the launch phase Early Access reached peaks of 122,000 connected userswhich bodes well for the development team. Ascension is scheduled for today, August 17: the same company let us know via X (Twitter) with the post you see below.

Ghost Hunters, The biggest update for #Phasmophobia is coming this Thursday, in just under 48 hours! Welcome to Ascension! pic.twitter.com/l1auf1LTTX — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) August 15, 2023

Unfortunately aside from that release date update, kinetic has not gone too far about the intrinsic content of Ascension which, net of some sporadic declarations of the past few days, seems to add extra levels, new and prodigious defense equipment, new enemies to deal with including new bosses crafted based on community feedback, new weapons, and new generic upgrades.

Searching here and there we discover at the roadmap posted on Trello from Kinetic, that all the equipment you have seen so far will be renewed in the cosmetic aspect, there will be new optional objectives (ergo side missions) and some of these will probably be the biggest challenge of the whole game. Big challenges equal big rewards though: will you be brave enough to take the risk?