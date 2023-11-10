“We continue to receive relentless and horrific reports of sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, and gross violations of human and children’s rights,” Clementine Nkweta Salami, the most senior UN aid official in Sudan, told reporters.

She continued, “What is happening is on the verge of becoming pure evil. The protection of civilians remains a major concern.”

She added that about 25 million people, or more than half of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and that more than six million have fled their homes and been displaced within Sudan or to neighboring countries.

“We have recently received disturbing reports of escalating violence and attacks on civilians, including what appear to be ethnically based, in Darfur,” Nkweta Salami said.

Those fleeing to Chad reported a new increase in the number of ethnically motivated killings in the Sudanese state of West Darfur after the Rapid Support Forces took control of the main army base in El Geneina, the state capital.