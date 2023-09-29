New York (agencies)

Yesterday, President of the United Nations General Assembly, Denis Francis, urged the Afghan authorities to reconsider their decision to prevent women and girls from receiving proper education.

Afghan women and girls, like men, have well-established human rights that must be upheld and respected, Francis said.

He reiterated that he urges the Afghan authorities to reconsider this policy and allow girls to go to school and obtain education, so that they can play a role in the development of their societies, noting that Afghanistan is the only country in the world that does not allow girls to receive education.

The Taliban prevented girls from enrolling in secondary schools, restricted women’s and girls’ freedom of movement, excluded women from most professions, and banned women from using parks and gyms.

Earlier, the United Nations mission warned in a statement that preventing half of the population from contributing meaningfully to society and the economy would have a devastating impact on the entire country.