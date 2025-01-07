The numbers of people affected are already at epidemic levels but very far from the peak of the previous year



01/07/2025



Updated at 5:42 p.m.





Like every winter, the increase in cases of flu and respiratory diseases strains the Emergencies of Madrid hospitals to the limit. This is what several unions denounce, including the nursing union, Satse, which speaks directly of “collapse” in centers such as the Hospital de …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only