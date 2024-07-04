Prisoners having sex with prison guards in the UK due to inexperienced staff

Former British prison workers have named the reasons why inexperienced prison guards engage in sexual relations with prisoners. Their observations shared with the Daily Mail publication.

Experienced prison guards in England see the motivation of prisoners in the opportunity to obtain tobacco, alcohol and telephones through mistresses. Sex for criminals is not an end, but a means. According to Vanessa Frake, who worked as a prison guard for 27 years, one of the reasons for female employees entering into intimate relationships with prisoners is personnel changes. Previously, only men worked in prisons for male prisoners, and women worked for female prisoners. In the 1980s, the authorities decided to abandon this division. Now 40 percent of all employees of the penitentiary system are women.

Freik explained that the minimum age to work as a prison guard is 18. She believes this is wrong because she believes that hardened criminals can manipulate young men and women more easily than more experienced staff. Freik said that prisons lack mentors and that new staff are barely trained.

Another reason for the development of relations between prison guards and criminals, according to former guards, is the attraction of women to “bad guys”. Criminals take advantage of this and skillfully blackmail female employees. “The prisoner has nothing to lose – he is already in prison,” commented one of the former prison guards.

Freik pointed out that it was only the prison guards who were ultimately punished for unlawful sexual relations. She stressed that this was wrong and called for sanctions to be introduced for criminals who were caught in such behavior.

Earlier, it was reported that in the UK, an OnlyFans model working in a prison was arrested for a video of herself having sex with an inmate. The footage, filmed by another criminal, was distributed among prisoners using illegally smuggled phones.