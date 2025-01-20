The unions UGT and CCOO They have requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Public Service, Oscar Lopez to reach solutions that ensure health care for the civil servants assisted by Muface and resolve the crisis of the health agreement that is currently without renewing the agreement for the coming years.

In a statement, they have asked the Government for “certainties and guarantees” to public workers assisted by muface and a “reasonable and satisfactory” agreement that guarantees stability in the health care services and quality of mutual members, avoiding cuts that could affect their care.

Trade union organizations have criticized the “insatiable” ambition of economic return for insurers, who continue to pressure the Government to increase financing.

Likewise, they have criticized that the Government has not clarified what will happen if the second tender will be void and what would be the possible scenarios if that situation were to arise. “Despite the attempts of the Ministry of Public Service to calm down mutual benefit members, nothing is clear about their future,” they stated.









CCOO and UGT have also recalled that doubts regarding the tender will remain for several more days, after the Government decided to postpone the closing period until January 27, although for the unions it will not end there, since there will be We have to see how the process ends and what measures will be implemented to ensure the continuity of the service and guarantee coverage and quality.

For this reason, both unions have once again requested that the necessary measures be presented to avoid the “collapse” of public health in case the tender does not come to fruition and, of course, that they be included in the process to ensure the security of health care for mutual members.

Furthermore, they consider it “essential” to open a space for reflection to guarantee the health care of public officials in the future, avoiding uncertainty every two or three years.