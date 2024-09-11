The destiny of a teenager was suddenly and absurdly interrupted. What was supposed to be a fun day turned into a huge tragedy in a few seconds. The passengers of the ship cruise Harmony of the Seas in the United States were involuntary witnesses to the chilling episode. During the last night of the voyage, a 12-year-old boy fell from the balcony of his cabin, falling 13 stories.

Vacation Drama: 12-Year-Old Boy Falls From Cruise Ship Balcony

Despite the immediate intervention of the ship’s medical staff, there was nothing that could be done for the young man. The ship, managed by the company Royal Caribbeanwas en route to the port of Galveston, Texas, at the time of the accident.

The young man, on holiday with his family to celebrate a birthday, was playing with some friends near the cabin parapet, when, according to witnesses, he fell into the internal area of ​​the ship, called Central Parkan area full of bars, pubs and restaurants. The fall from the 13th floor occurred around 5 pm. Despite desperate attempts at resuscitation by the crew, the boy died before the ship could dock.

The young man’s parents, sisters and friends, as well as other passengers, were in shock. Some witnesses, who were in rooms near the family, said they saw undercover police officers conducting investigations on board the next morning. In an official statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed the tragic event and expressed his condolences to the victim’s family, declaring that he is in contact with them and will fully collaborate with the authorities in the investigations.

The accident also caused a delay for passengers waiting to board the next cruise. Investigations are ongoing to further clarify the dynamics of the fall.

