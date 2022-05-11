The UGT secretary does not understand “the alarmism that wants to be instilled” by blaming inflation on wages
Trade union organizations lower expectations regarding the impact of the increase in wages that occurs in the Region of Murcia, especially given the harsh reality of being among the lowest in the country.
For the general secretary of UGT-RM, Antonio Jiménez, «the quarterly labor cost survey of the INE in the fourth quarter
#union #organizations #insist #rise #prices #suffered #worker
Leave a Reply