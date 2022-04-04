The Union took three key points in its fight to dream of the ‘playoff’. The visitors prevailed in extremis against El Palmar, who went ahead on the scoreboard and also showed their potential, but ultimately failed to score.

First part for El Palmar who went ahead in the fifteenth minute after a great goal by Diego. The Calata team had two clear chances to increase their lead by Philip and Salinas. The rojillos had more arrivals and were clearly superior, but they went into the break with a 1-0 lead with a second half ahead of them that left the match totally open with La Unión, which is a very competitive team and also struggled in these 45 minutes.

As soon as the second half began, El Palmar had a clear chance at the crossbar after a direct free kick taken by Quintana. The locals made good the maxim that when clear options fail, they end up paying. That was exactly what happened.

La Unión went for the match and in two isolated actions achieved a key victory for the Blue and Whites. Valdeolivas in the 65th got the balance on the scoreboard. In minute 94, when the two teams were already tied, Jorge scored the winning goal for La Unión, which filled the visiting team with joy as they take an important step in their fight to be present in the promotion playoff against Palmar, which sold very well. face his defeat.