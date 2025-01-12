Rivals in the mornings, although only for a while, as she says, Adela González and Jorge Fernández have had an unexpected and fun meeting on a plane.

A meeting that has been revealed by the presenter of Mañaneros, who, through social networks, has given a good account of it with a photo of both of them on the aircraft.

“He is extremely nice and handsome! Airplane companions and almost neighbors in Bilbao!“, the TVE communicator has written about the image. “And although we compete for a while in the mornings, we are united by our passion for television! Big hug and, until you fully recover, soft, @JorgeFdezTV”, he concluded.

In fact, as she mentions, both compete, although only at one point in the morningby the audience from different channels. While she presents the La 1 magazine Morningshe has been successful for many years with The wheel of luck on Antena 3, something that has nothing to do with the affection between them.