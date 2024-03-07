The UN Security Council announced a meeting on Ukraine on Friday at 15:00

A United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on Ukraine will take place on Friday. Reports this RIA News with reference to the source.

The meeting on Ukraine was announced on Friday at 15:00. The meeting was requested by Kyiv in connection with recent Russian strikes on targets in Odessa. In particular, the Ukrainian authorities are asking UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make a report.