It seems that the candidacies, real or presumed, for Sanremo 2025 have not received much praise. Among all the proposals, many of which have remained just rumors and have never been confirmed, there still appears to be no unified idea within Rai for the conduct of the next edition of the Sanremo Festival. The reason why? Because Rai officially asked (again) ad Amadeus.

Well yes, the meeting happened. Amadeus had a discussion with i Rai executives regarding the renewal of his contract, which formally expires in June. Given the series of successes achieved over the years, public television wishes to secure the host with a “pharaonic” contract, which can continue in the future and for other editions of the Festival.

The event, to be honest, has grown dramatically, both in terms of audience and in terms of social phenomenon, thanks undoubtedly to the musical choices, therefore to Amadeus, but also to a management that captured everyone. In the years of Amadeus, the Sanremo event has been able to capture the young and “average” young segment of the television audience, which also has a major impact on social traffic.

Rai, therefore, reflected further on the contract to be proposed to Amadeus, also including the hosting of the next two Sanremo Festivals until 2026. According to rumors published by 'TvBlog', it seems that moves are already underway to convince Amadeus to remain at the helm of the Festival, also confirming other successful programs as Your business And The usual unknown.

Amadeus commented on the meeting during a conversation with his friend Fiorello, who jokingly provoked him regarding the rumors that had been circulating. The host of Your business confirmed the meeting, deemed necessary to define his professional future. Amadeus clarified that Rai managers understood his refusal to host the Festival.

Yes, there was the meeting. But I don't do Sanremo. They said 'We understand that you don't want to do this.' […] In reality they asked me to possibly do a first evening in the autumn, you and me, Gli Amarello. I would have told you everything on holiday in Sardinia!”, said the host.

The hypothesis, still being defined, seems to be oriented towards a large one variety with Amadeus and Fiorello together, accompanied by numerous guests. For Sanremo 2025, Rai will have to explore other options.