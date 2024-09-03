OHCHR: Durov’s case raises human rights concerns

The case of Telegram founder Pavel Durov raises concerns from a human rights perspective, said Ravina Shamdassani, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), reports RIA Novosti.

“This raises a lot of human rights concerns… Any restriction must be proportionate and consistent with international law,” she said.

Shamdassani said the OHCHR plans to publish a document with parameters by which to consider the issue, adding that the organization continues to monitor the situation.

Durov was detained on August 24 at Le Bourget Airport in France. According to the French judiciary, the Telegram founder is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, criminal offenses against children, and fraud.

On August 28, Durov was placed under judicial supervision and is prohibited from leaving France. He also had to post bail of five million euros.