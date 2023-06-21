The persecution of members of the Catholic Church has intensified in recent months in Nicaraguaas part of the deterioration of freedoms in the country and the increasing restrictions on civic space, denounced this Wednesday the United Nations Office for Human Rights.

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, denounced this situation and asked the regime of Daniel Ortega that “stop your persecution against the Church and civil society” in an updated report on the situation in Nicaragua before the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In the report, which covers the period from the previous Council session dedicated to Nicaragua (from March 3 to the present), It is noted that in recent months six members of the Church have been expelled from the country and another four were arrested.

“The case of Bishop Rolando Álvarez is emblematic, currently serving a 26-year prison sentence despite the absence of a trial, in the La Modelo de Tipitapa prison,” recalled the deputy high commissioner.

Álvarez, bishop of Matagalpa, is detained “in conditions that violate human rights norms and standards, without being able to receive visits and with poor hygiene conditions.”Al-Nashif denounced.

The high commissioner added that at least three dioceses have had their accounts frozen after the National Police accused the Catholic institution of money laundering.

Besides, during the recent Holy Week celebrations, the police intimidated priests and participants in processions from at least four churches in the country“which meant a de facto prohibition” of this type of religious manifestations, which were canceled in a good part of the country for fear of reprisals.

In 2022, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez (Managua, 56 years old) was arrested for conspiracy and propagation of false news.

This type of action supposes a violation of the right to religious freedom in Nicaragua, affirmed Al-Nashif, who stressed that the restrictions on public space in the countrys, “combined with the increasing erosion of the rule of law, impede the enjoyment of human rights, especially for dissenting voices.”

In recent months, the country has suffered new waves of arrests of human rights defenders, political opponents, journalists or peasant activists, added the deputy high commissioner, who recalled, for example, the arrest of 63 people on May 3, 55 of them accused of crimes commonly used against opponents, such as the dissemination of false news.

Al-Nashif also denounced the attack on Nicaraguan indigenous peoples, especially by settlerssuch as the one that on March 11 caused the death of five people in the Mayangna Wilú community.

The deputy high commissioner also recalled Nicaragua’s lack of participation in the United Nations human rights mechanisms (her delegation, for example, did not participate in today’s dialogue on the country in the Council).

“I reiterate our call for the Nicaraguan authorities to reestablish a meaningful dialogue with our office and with the UN human rights mechanisms,” stressed Al-Nashif, who also called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of those arbitrarily detained by the regime. from Ortega.

EFE