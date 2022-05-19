The Umbrella Academy finally shows itself with the trailer Italian officer of the season 3which as already announced will be available on Netflix starting June 22.

Some time ago the news emerged that Elliot Page’s character will be transgender in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, and the video confirms this, also providing a narrative justification for this change.

In fact, if you have seen the second season of The Umbrella Academy, you will know that in the finale the protagonists find themselves projected into an alternative reality, and as a result of this paradox even Vanya is no longer the same.

Apparently in Season 3 we will see a no holds barred fight between Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy, and it will be interesting to see how things go.