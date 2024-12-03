“The ideology woke up controls democracies and governmentsits purpose is very simple: to end traditional families,” proclaimed US Congressman Andy Harris. “We are living in a time in which abortion and euthanasia are exalted as rights, when in reality they are the right to death“added Neydy Casillas, member of the Global Center for Human Rights. “Democracy has no meaning if it does not defend life from conception to natural death“, continued Ignacio Garriga, general secretary of Vox. With these and other statements of this style, the VI Transatlantic Summit, organized by the Political Values ​​Network and held this Monday at the Senate thanks to support of the Popular Partyhas positioned itself as one of the great speakers of the ultraconservative agenda.

The event has brought together politicians, religious leaders and reactionary activists from Europe, Latin America, Africa and the United States to address what they call the progressive “global threat”led by the United Nations and the 2030 Agenda, against “natural family” –they criticize all models that transcend heterosexuality and traditional patriarchal roles–, the “culture of life” and the “freedom” –they consider any progress in terms of universal rights a setback.

The narrative of the summit has revolved throughout the day around the “culture war”, articulated as a fight against what the speakers have described as “dictatorship woke up“. A vision that they have used as an axis to criticize inclusive immigration policiesthe reproductive and sexual rights of women and LGTBIQ+ people, and the rest of the advances in terms of gender equality.

To do this, they have relied on some lies such as that current legislation “persecutes conscientious objectors” or that feminism wants women to “disengage themselves from motherhood.” There are even those who have gone so far as to describe gender transition in minors as a form of “child abuse” or who have compared the right to abortion to slavery, such as Jaime Mayor Oreja.

In this way, the ultra congregation has made its intentions clear: to articulate a joint strategy between ultraconservative actors to “stop” the advancement of human rights policies. The Secretary of Worship and Civilization in the Government of Javier Milei, Nahuel Sotelo, present at the event, has encouraged “put pressure on governments” to counter what he has described as an instrumentalization of international organizations by progressive forces. In this framework, the speakers have vindicated figures such as Donald Trump, Javier Milei or Georgia Meloni, and have urged replicate these models in the rest of the countries.

Members of the Government, ERC, Más Madrid, the PSOE and different feminist groups and activists have criticized the fact that this public space, which symbolically represents popular sovereignty, has been given up to promote agendas that they consider contrary to human rights.

The speeches given, with their apocalyptic tone and their appeal to reactionary values, have raised alarm bells among those who defend democracy and fundamental rights. In the words of one of the feminists who demonstrated at the doors of the Senate early in the morning: “The true demographic winter is the one they want to impose, where only some have a voice and rights, and the rest of us remain silent and obey.”

The Popular Party, however, has defended its decision in the name of plurality. For the national leadership of the PP, this is an exercise of freedom of expression that exemplifies its “respect for the diversity of opinions.” Although we are talking about an idea of ​​”freedom” that has been confirmed as a deeply selective and exclusive concept.