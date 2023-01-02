The head of the Russian giant Gazprom Group, Alexei Miller, said in a statement that the group exported 100.9 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022 to “far foreign” countries, a term that does not include the former Soviet republics. In 2021, Gazprom exported 185.1 billion cubic meters of gas to these countries.

In 2021, Russia was the first exporter of gas in the world, and the largest supplier of gas to the European Union, but the member states of the Union have greatly reduced their imports, reaching less than 10 percent of the total amount of imported gas, according to Brussels.

Last week, the head of the “Gazprom” group admitted that the year 2022 was “very difficult” for the company, as it was marked by a major change in strategy after the shift of exports to Asia in the midst of the crisis between Moscow and the West.

In an attempt to find an alternative to Russian gas, European countries expanded the import of liquefied gas and concluded long-term agreements with countries such as the United States of America, Qatar, and Algeria, in order to meet their large needs for natural gas.