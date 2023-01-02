BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Asset manager Fidelity slashed the value of its stake in Twitter by 56% in November, according to a monthly report released by the company. The reduction occurred after the purchase of the social network by Elon Musk.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s stake in Twitter was valued at around US$8.6 million on November 30, up from US$19.66 million at the end of October, days after Musk completed the acquisition of the social network for US$44 billion. of dollars.

Another fund of the manager, Fidelity Contrafund, also reported a similar reduction.

Musk’s tenure at Twitter so far has been chaotic, prompting an exodus of advertisers and massive layoffs. Fidelity was among a number of investors backing Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter, investing $316 million in the transaction.

(By Niket Nishant)