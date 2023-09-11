Vitaly Barabash, head of the local military administration, said that the Ukrainian forces near the city of Avdiivka, located on the front line, took advantage of the concentration of Russian forces in one sector and advanced and took control of part of the village of Obitny, south of the city..

He added to Ukrainian television, “In my opinion, this is very important… To be frank, the enemy slightly overlooked this southern direction.”“.

Barabash described the advance as a “sneak attack operation,” noting that fighting was taking place in the area.

Avdiivka, which has a large coke plant, has been under relentless Russian attack for months.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced successes near Bakhmut, which was the scene of fierce battles that lasted nearly a year before Russian forces took control of it in May..

The General Staff said in its report on Sunday evening that “partial success as a result of offensive operations” had been achieved near Klishchievka, a village located on the highlands south of Bakhmut that is considered essential to recapture the city..

The report also noted some success near Robotin, a residential area it took control of late last month, during its advance south through Russian-controlled areas to the Sea of ​​Azov.