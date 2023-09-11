The Champions

The 17th round of the season at Laguna Seca brought the curtain down on 2023 IndyCar championshipwith the race in California having already started with the guarantee of drivers title won by Alex Palou. The Spaniard, already champion in 2021, has in fact achieved his second career success in the United States thanks to his previous success in Madison, i.e. at the end of the 16th round. At Laguna Seca, therefore, there was nothing at stake from this point of view, except for the manufacturers title still open between Chevrolet and Honda. Between the two motorists, in the end, it was the one who prevailed American housewith an advantage of only 12 points over their Japanese rivals despite six total victories.

IndyCar / Final drivers standings 2023

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 656 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 578 3 Scott McLaughlin Penske 488 4 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 484 5 Josef Newgarden Penske 479 6 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 438 7 Will Power Penske 425 8 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 390 9 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 375 10 Colton Herta Andretti 356 11 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 352 12 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 324 13 Romain Grosjean Andretti 296 14 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 277 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 276 16 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 266 17 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 265 18 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 217 19 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 214 20 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 214 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 180 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 177 23 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 147 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 146 25 Conor Daly Rahal Letterman 134 26 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter 131 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 129 28 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 88 29 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 70 30 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 46 31 Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank 35 32 Juri Vips Rahal Letterman 18 33 Tony Kanaan Arrow McLaren 18 34 Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank 16 35 Marco Andretti Andretti/Herta 13 36 RC Enerson Abel Motorsports 5 37 Katherine Legge Rahal Letterman 5

Final constructors’ ranking 2023

POS. MANUFACTURER POINTS 1 Chevrolet 1437 2 Honda 1425

Rookie of the Year 2023

As with the constructors’ championship, there is also the one reserved for the rookie of the year, namely the Rookie of the Year 2023, was assigned to Laguna Seca. After Scott McLaughlin’s success in 2021, the roll of honor of this special ranking saw the official inclusion of another New Zealand driver as Marcus Armstrong, 14th in the general classification and already indicated as a potential winner on the eve of the last round of the championship. However, the podium occupied by Agustin Canapino in the middle of the race had completely reopened the games, except for the continuous changes in the ranking (due to eight cautions) and the problems with the Argentine driver’s front wing in the final laps which definitively closed the argument in favor of Chip Ganassi’s pilot.