The 17th round of the season at Laguna Seca brought the curtain down on 2023 IndyCar championshipwith the race in California having already started with the guarantee of drivers title won by Alex Palou. The Spaniard, already champion in 2021, has in fact achieved his second career success in the United States thanks to his previous success in Madison, i.e. at the end of the 16th round. At Laguna Seca, therefore, there was nothing at stake from this point of view, except for the manufacturers title still open between Chevrolet and Honda. Between the two motorists, in the end, it was the one who prevailed American housewith an advantage of only 12 points over their Japanese rivals despite six total victories.
IndyCar / Final drivers standings 2023
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|656
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|578
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|488
|4
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|484
|5
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|479
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|438
|7
|Will Power
|Penske
|425
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|390
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|375
|10
|Colton Herta
|Andretti
|356
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|352
|12
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|324
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|296
|14
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|277
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|276
|16
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|266
|17
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|265
|18
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|217
|19
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|214
|20
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|214
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|180
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|177
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|147
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|146
|25
|Conor Daly
|Rahal Letterman
|134
|26
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter
|131
|27
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|129
|28
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|88
|29
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|70
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|46
|31
|Linus Lundqvist
|Meyer Shank
|35
|32
|Juri Vips
|Rahal Letterman
|18
|33
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|18
|34
|Tom Blomqvist
|Meyer Shank
|16
|35
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti/Herta
|13
|36
|RC Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|5
|37
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman
|5
🏆🏆#INDYCAR // @AlexPalou pic.twitter.com/6D7PYKUOZ3
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) September 10, 2023
Final constructors’ ranking 2023
|POS.
|MANUFACTURER
|POINTS
|1
|Chevrolet
|1437
|2
|Honda
|1425
Rookie of the Year 2023
As with the constructors’ championship, there is also the one reserved for the rookie of the year, namely the Rookie of the Year 2023, was assigned to Laguna Seca. After Scott McLaughlin’s success in 2021, the roll of honor of this special ranking saw the official inclusion of another New Zealand driver as Marcus Armstrong, 14th in the general classification and already indicated as a potential winner on the eve of the last round of the championship. However, the podium occupied by Agustin Canapino in the middle of the race had completely reopened the games, except for the continuous changes in the ranking (due to eight cautions) and the problems with the Argentine driver’s front wing in the final laps which definitively closed the argument in favor of Chip Ganassi’s pilot.
