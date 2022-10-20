In announcing her departure on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss became the shortest-lived head of government in UK history.

She has only 45 days in the job, and as her replacement is due to be named next week, her term will end much sooner than that of second-place George Canning, Duke of Portland, who died in August 1827, just 118 days later. become premier.

The prime minister to replace Truss will be the country’s fifth in just over six years. In 2016, the conservative David Cameron, who had been in power since 2010, resigned after the British population approved in a referendum the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, the so-called Brexit, claiming that another prime minister should lead the process of withdrawal from the country. .

His successor and co-religionist, Theresa May, took over in July 2016 and remained in office until 2019, when she also resigned after failing to approve a deal for Britain to leave the European bloc.

Boris Johnson, one of the great supporters of Brexit, was May’s replacement and finally got a term for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, after calling early elections and obtaining a large majority in Parliament for approval.

However, scandals during his government led to the loss of support among conservatives and his resignation in July this year.

He remained in office until the announcement of Liz Truss’s victory in the Conservative Party leadership election. The new prime minister took office on Sept. 6, but her intention to cut taxes heavily and make up for the slump in borrowing raised distrust over the British state’s ability to pay them.

Even going back and promising a new economic plan, pressure from her own party and the fall in her approval led her to resign.

Although the Labor opposition is calling for general elections, the Conservative Party intends to choose a new leader and prime minister in a simplified internal process, in which all party members will only vote (and this time online, not by mail) to break the tie if there is more than one. candidate who obtains 100 signatures from the party’s parliamentarians.

Truss’s successor will have the mission of easing the political crisis in the United Kingdom, a task in which the current prime minister and Boris Johnson failed: the number of prime ministers the country will reach in just over six years will be the same as in 37 years. previous.

From Margaret Thatcher’s inauguration in May 1979, 10 Downing Street had only four other occupants until mid-2016. The fellow conservative John Major replaced the Iron Lady in November 1990 and left in May 1997.

After two labor periods, with Tony Blair (1997-2007) and Gordon Brown (2007-2010), the Conservatives returned to power in 2010 with David Cameron, who started the musical chairs in the British Executive when he left in July 2016.