Boca tied 2-2 with Ferroviaria, from Brazil, and remained at the top of Group B of the Women’s Copa Libertadores. Yamila Rodríguez was the author of the two goals that sealed equality with one of the candidates of the contest that is held until October 28 in Ecuador.
Ferroviaria’s defender, Carolina Tavares, opened the scoring at the beginning of the game but the team led by Jorge Martínez soon recovered with a brace from Yamila Rodríguez. However, when the last minutes of the game were played, the Brazilian Laryh scored the final 2-2.
Boca takes a breather for a few days but on Saturday, October 22, they will have a very tough match against another of the tournament’s favorites, the powerful Corinthians from Brazil, who finished second in group A behind Deportivo Cali, a Colombian team with which they lost by 1 -two. The Colombians, for their part, won 10 to 1 against Always Ready and will face Ferroviaria, second in group B.
If Boca beats the last champions of this contest, it will get into the semis, something that it only achieved in 2010, in the second edition of the Libertadores Femenina. The truth is that he arrives with his main players and substitutes at a high level and is supported by Yamila Rodríguez who continues to support a football display that makes the team grow.
