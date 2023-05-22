The UK will continue to support Colombia in its efforts to achieve peace on a permanent basis. This is what he assured UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited the country to announce new financial support for Colombia in the fight against deforestation and the implementation of the peace agreements.

Cleverly arrived in the country on Friday from Jamaica, in the middle of a tour of Latin America and the Caribbean that will also take him to Chile and Brazil. This is the first trip by a British chancellor to South America since 2018.

The focuses of his visit to Colombia were peace, climate change and deforestation, although other topics were also discussed, such as the need for free elections in Venezuela or the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

Cleverly was in Cartagena and then, visited San José del Guaviare and Cerro Azul, in the department of Guaviare, in the company of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, and the British Ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson.

The British Foreign Minister during his visit to Colombia. Photo: Rory Arnold / No 10 Downing Street – Oregon Commonwealth and Development Office

He traveled to the top of Cerro Azul to observe the pre-Columbian pictograms that appear on the rocks in the area and to learn first-hand about the fight against deforestation and the projects carried out in the region with the support of the United Kingdom and other cooperators.

“We have taken this walk to the most amazing view (to the top of Cerro Azul) to see firsthand why the forest here is so important, not just important to Colombia and Latin America, but important to the whole world,” the secretary stated.

Cleverly also visited the headquarters of the Sinchi Amazon Research Institute to follow the closure of the Peace with Nature workshops, a project that united ex-combatants with scientists to protect biodiversity in the country and, from there, He stated that he was proud of Colombia for taking a step towards peace while committing to caring for nature.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly and the British Ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson. Photo: ANGIE RUIZ/ THE TIME

And on Sunday, on the last day of his visitCleverly met with President Gustavo Petro at the Casa de Nariño, from where he announced the UK-Colombia Action Plan for the energy transition, to help Colombia move towards a green and sustainable economy.

Peace, a priority

During his visit to the country, the British chancellor also announced a new aid package of 3.6 million pounds sterling for the implementation of the peace agreements, raising his contribution to the process to 80 million pounds (almost 450,000 million pesos). of peace.

About, Cleverly told EL TIEMPO that the United Kingdom intends to continue supporting Colombia in the search for a permanent solution to the violence. and that they will look for new ways in which they can contribute to the construction of peace.

Cleverly also visited the headquarters of the Sinchi Amazon Research Institute. Photo: ANGIE RUIZ/ THE TIME See also Woman receives four bullets, one of them in the head and miraculously survives in Colombia

The UK Foreign Secretary also acknowledged that London is clear that the implementation of the peace agreement with the FARC is still an ongoing process and that efforts still need to be made.

“The UK Government recognizes that this is work that is still ongoing, that there is still a need for us to support them, and for each other. That’s partly why I’m here and I’ll be talking to government ministers about what else can we do to support his path to permanent peace? said the British chancellor to this newspaper.

British Chancellor during his visit to Guaviare. Photo: ANGIE RUIZ/ THE TIME

Asked about the possibility of London supporting negotiations with other armed groups, Cleverly revealed the United Kingdom’s intentions to continue being a key ally for Colombia in future processes.

“Your country has come a very long way. I remember that in previous years it seemed that there would never be a solution to the violence that sadly afflicts Colombia, but generations of Colombian leaders have worked on this peace process and I know that the President (Petro) remains very committed to it (…) . We have been partners in this (peace) for decades and the UK will continue to be a good partner for Colombia for years to come.” the official emphasized.

In this regard, Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva stated that he has no doubt that the United Kingdom will join the negotiations with other groups such as the ELN. “Today we have one of our best allies in the United Kingdom,” Leyva emphasized.

In environmental matters, the british secretary announced a grant of 13 million pounds sterling, equivalent to more than 73,000 million Colombian pesos.

The sum, which brings donations from the United Kingdom to the protection of the Amazon since 2015 to 138 million pounds, will be destined to the fight against the causes of deforestation and against environmental crimes, and to the creation of new ways of sustainable life for those who live in forest areas in Colombia.

The British chancellor announced new aid for the implementation of the peace agreement. Photo: ANGIE RUIZ/ THE TIME

In that sensethe British Foreign Minister affirmed that the fight to preserve the environment that is carried out in Colombian territory has a direct impact on the region and even in other parts of the world, so the preservation of the territory must be a global priority and a job that is carried out jointly between the different governments.

“Just as we have worked closely with you on the peace process, the UK will continue to work closely with your country on habitat restoration and our collective fight against climate change,” Cleverly said.

The secretary’s visit represented a key moment for relations between the two countries. Foreign Minister Leyva, for example, highlighted that Cleverly’s visit took place during the G7 summit in Japan, which shows the United Kingdom’s desire to support peace and care for the environment.

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME